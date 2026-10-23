Proximity Technology: Lisnr Brings Mobile Connection To Samsung VXT

The integration uses inaudible audio signals to connect Samsung digital signage with nearby smartphones, supporting promotions, payments, and other interactions without additional hardware.

Ultrasonic communications technology provider Lisnr has integrated its software with Samsung’s VXT digital signage platform, enabling businesses to connect displays with nearby smartphones using inaudible audio signals.

The integration targets retail, quick-service restaurants, hospitality, transportation hubs and other high-traffic locations. It enables businesses to deliver location-specific promotions, support contactless checkout and provide wayfinding information through customer-facing mobile apps.

Unlike proximity technologies that rely on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections, Lisnr uses ultrasonic tones transmitted through a display’s built-in speakers. A nearby smartphone receives the signal through a compatible merchant app, connecting the displayed content to the customer’s device.

According to Lisnr, the software-based approach requires no additional hardware.

Connecting content with mobile devices

The integration operates through Samsung’s cloud-based VXT content management system.

Using the VXT Canvas interface, content creators can associate digital information with specific visual assets. When the content appears on a Samsung display, its speakers simultaneously transmit the corresponding ultrasonic signal.

A compatible smartphone app can then interpret the signal and trigger an interaction tied to the content or location.

Potential applications include personalized promotions, mobile checkout, localized customer assistance and navigation within large venues.

Lisnr says its technology incorporates proprietary Tonelock security features and AES-256 encryption to protect communications.

“By combining our secure ultrasonic data-over-audio technology with Samsung’s industry-leading display platform, we are transforming static digital signage into active commerce media channels that drive real-time interaction,” said Eric Allen, CEO of Lisnr.

Available to VXT customers

Samsung VXT provides cloud-based content creation, scheduling and display management capabilities. The Lisnr integration extends the platform’s functionality by connecting on-screen messaging with nearby mobile devices.

For retailers and venue operators, the technology could provide another way to measure engagement with digital signage and encourage customers to act on displayed promotions.

The integration is available upon request to Samsung VXT users. Neither company disclosed pricing or announced specific customer deployments.