Retail Architecture: GSTV Appoints Claire Wyatt as New Chief Growth Officer

Claire Wyatt is set to lead GSTV’s expansion in retail media. She has previously held leadership roles at companies such as The Trade Desk, Walmart DSP and Albertsons Media Collective.

GSTV, a US digital media platform serving the convenience and fuel sectors, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Growth Officer. Claire Wyatt, former leader at The Trade Desk and Albertsons Media Collective, will oversee the network’s growth strategy, corporate development, strategic partnerships, and key value-creation initiatives.

Wyatt has worked on both the retail and platform sides of retail media. In her most recent roles, she led Retail Sector Sales at The Trade Desk and Walmart DSP. Before that, she was VP of Business Strategy and Marketing Science at Albertsons Media Collective, where she helped design and launch the network in 2022.

Throughout her career, Wyatt has also received several industry accolades. This year, for example, she was named a Business Excellence winner in the Path to Purchase Institute’s Women of Excellence Awards.

A focus on deepening partnerships

Wyatt will join GSTV’s Senior Leadership Team and will lead the retailer partnerships, retailer strategy and operations teams. Part of her mandate is to focus on deepening partnerships with major retail networks, helping convenience and fuel retailers to build and grow their media businesses, and expanding data and inventory partnerships to optimize value for advertisers and retail partners.

Eric Kozik, the recently appointed CEO of GSTV, to whom Wyatt will report directly, said of the new appointment: “We’ve set a clear direction for GSTV’s next phase in retail media. Claire’s job is to turn that strategy into a business.”