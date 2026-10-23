Tysons Corner Center: SNA Displays Adds Outdoor LED Screen

The Washington, D.C.-area shopping center has installed a 3.9 mm LED display overlooking Penfed Plaza, expanding its digital signage network for events, branding and advertising.

Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia, has added a large-format outdoor LED display from SNA Displays to Penfed Plaza, extending the shopping center’s digital signage infrastructure.

The 1.8 million-square-foot property, managed by real estate company Macerich, is the largest shopping mall in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Its new display overlooks an outdoor plaza surrounded by stores and restaurants.

SNA Displays supplied its Empire Exterior LED technology with a 3.9 mm pixel pitch. The screen is 15 feet, 6 inches high by 32 feet, 9 inches wide (4.7 by 10 meters) and has a resolution of 1,216 by 2,560 pixels, totaling more than 3.1 million pixels.

Expanding the mall’s media network

Penfed Plaza also hosts concerts, community gatherings, and brand launches, giving the display a role beyond conventional retail advertising.

The installation also adds to Tysons Corner Center’s existing digital signage infrastructure. SNA Displays previously supplied a large outdoor LED screen mounted on the shopping center’s parking garage façade.

The new outdoor LED display at Tysons Corner Center carries advertising above the entrance to the shopping center’s PenFed Plaza (Image: SNA Displays)



The two installations provide additional opportunities to reach shoppers and visitors across different areas of the property.

“Penfed Plaza at Tysons Corner offers high-impact community programming and a property-wide media network delivering exceptional reach and exposure to a ready-to-spend audience,” said Chris Perry, vice president of business development at Macerich.

Pete Simon, sales director for retail and OoH at SNA Displays, said shopping centers are increasingly positioning themselves as entertainment destinations as well as retail properties.

The new screen provides a platform for live events, branding and other content intended to engage visitors, he added.

The project is another example of how shopping center operators are extending their digital media networks into outdoor gathering spaces, combining commercial advertising with event programming and visitor engagement.