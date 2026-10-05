Digital Signage Awards 2027: Entry Deadline Extended To October 16

Organizers have extended the deadline for the 2027 Digital Signage Awards, giving companies until Oct. 16 to submit projects, people and innovations. The winners will be announced Feb. 1 in Barcelona ahead of ISE 2027.

The awards recognize projects, products, companies and individuals from across the digital signage industry. Entrants can submit work across a range of categories covering areas including creative content, technology, installations and industry achievement.

Each entry requires a 100-word summary and a PDF submission of no more than 1,500 words, along with a company logo and a reference image representing the entry.

Organizers are also providing guidance for companies preparing submissions, including advice on putting together entries and selecting the appropriate category.

The Digital Signage Awards ceremony will return to Barcelona on Feb. 1, 2027, immediately ahead of ISE. The awards dinner and ceremony will again take place at the Miramar Hotel.

The extended Oct. 16 deadline gives prospective entrants an additional opportunity to submit work for consideration before judging begins.

Link to enter DSA Awards page.