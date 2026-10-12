Market Research: Global DooH Ad Spend To Grow 13.7% In 2026

WARC forecasts global advertising expenditure will reach US$1.34 trillion this year, with digital out-of-home and retail media both recording double-digit growth.

Global advertising expenditure is expected to rise 11.9 percent to US$1.34 trillion in 2026, according to WARC’s latest Media Global Ad Spend Forecast. DooH and retail media are among the fastest-growing advertising channels, despite continued economic uncertainty and cautious consumer spending.

DooH expenditure is forecast to rise 13.7 percent to US$21.7 billion this year, while retail media will grow 14.3 percent to US$202.1 billion. Both channels benefit from advertisers’ growing emphasis on measurable performance and the ability to adjust campaigns as market conditions change.

The latest forecast follows two consecutive years of 10 percent growth in global advertising expenditure.

Digital channels drive growth

Social media is expected to record the strongest growth among advertising channels, increasing 21.3% to $394.6 billion in 2026. Video on-demand follows with 15.1% growth to $48.4 billion, while search advertising is forecast to increase 14.2% to $295.7 billion.

Together, social media, search and retail media will account for 66.4% of global advertising expenditure this year. WARC expects their combined share to reach 70% by 2028.

The continued expansion of these channels underscores advertisers’ preference for platforms offering targeting capabilities, flexibility and measurable results.

Technology and electronics will be the fastest-growing advertiser category in 2026, with expenditure increasing 20.7%. Travel and transport follows at 19.3%, ahead of automotive at 17.8%.

AI investment supports advertising market

WARC attributes much of the advertising market’s resilience to corporate investment in artificial intelligence, alongside major events such as the Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup and U.S. midterm elections.

Technology companies are increasing advertising expenditure to attract customers and establish their brands, while established businesses are investing to remain competitive.

AI is also creating new opportunities for advertising through generative search platforms and digital assistants, potentially changing how consumers discover products and interact with brands.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta are expected to account for 59.7% of global advertising expenditure outside China in 2026, equivalent to $659.6 billion. Their combined share is forecast to increase to 61.5% by 2028.

Growth expected to moderate

WARC expects global advertising growth to slow to 8.4% in 2027, bringing total expenditure to $1.46 trillion. A further 7.9% increase is forecast for 2028, when the market is expected to reach $1.57 trillion.

Despite the positive outlook, WARC cautions that economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions could affect future advertising investment.

Suzy Young, head of WARC Media Data, notes that advertising expenditure is accelerating even as consumers face cost-of-living pressures, with growth increasingly concentrated among companies and sectors benefiting from the AI boom.