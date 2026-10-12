Immersive Displays: ClearLED Powers 360° Research Environment In Bristol

A custom 31-million-pixel LED display comprising 1,562 flexible modules creates an immersive research environment at the University of Bristol.

The University of Bristol’s Digital Futures Institute (BDFI) has installed a custom 360-degree LED display as part of its Reality Emulator, an immersive research environment designed to visualize complex datasets, simulations and virtual worlds.

Developed by ClearLED in collaboration with immersive visualization specialist Mechdyne, the installation uses 1,562 flexible LED modules to create a continuous, egg-shaped display containing approximately 31 million pixels.

The Reality Emulator allows researchers to explore digital environments at room scale, supporting applications ranging from emergency response training and urban planning to architectural design and artificial intelligence research.

Custom LED geometry

The installation uses ClearLED’s Ribbon Series Indoor LED technology with a 1.2 mm pixel pitch. Unlike conventional flat LED cabinets, the flexible modules can form curved surfaces, meaning the display can follow the room’s unusual geometry.

The design combines curved sections that extend into users’ peripheral vision with flatter areas for presenting engineering data and models without distortion.

The Reality Emulator’s 31-million-pixel LED display surrounds users with simulated environments, supporting research involving digital twins, interactive visualization and virtual worlds (Image: ClearLED)

Mechdyne developed the overall system architecture, while ClearLED engineered the display technology and supporting structure.

High-refresh 3D visualization

The LED display features a 7,680 Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) refresh rate and operates at 120 Hz for stereoscopic 3D visualization.

When used with synchronized shutter glasses, the system delivers 60 Hz to each eye, creating a sense of depth within the virtual environment.

Eye tracking, motion tracking, and real-time game-engine rendering allow the displayed content to respond to users’ positions and movements.

The modules also incorporate glue-on-board (GOB) protection and flip-chip LED technology to improve durability, thermal performance and energy efficiency.

Integrated research platform

Mechdyne assembled and tested the complete display system at its technology center in Iowa before shipping it to Bristol.

A high-performance computing platform handles digital-twin calculations, while a graphics cluster generates the visual content displayed across the LED installation.

The Reality Emulator is now being used for research involving game-engine technology, AI and interactive simulations.

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“We wanted to take people into new places, new situations – potentially dangerous situations that you wouldn’t be able to put human participants into,” said Dr. Richard Cole, senior lecturer in digital futures at the University of Bristol. “This environment is influencing how I think and to imagine new ways of using technology.

The facility enables researchers to test scenarios and examine how people interact with complex digital environments without exposing participants to real-world risks.