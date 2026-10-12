Industry Awards: DPAA Names 2026 Leading Women In Digital Media

Executives from Innovare Media, Big Happy and Captivate will be recognized at the DPAA Global Video Everywhere Summit in New York on October 13.

The Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced the recipients of its 2026 Leading Women in Digital Media Awards, recognizing three executives for their contributions to the digital out-of-home (DooH) industry.

The awards will be presented October 13 at the DPAA Global Video Everywhere Summit at Pier Sixty in New York City. The ceremony will be hosted by Erin Lichy, a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City and co-founder and chief marketing officer of Mezcalum, alongside DPAA President and CEO Barry Frey.

Three Industry Leaders Recognized

This year’s recipients are:

Rising Star Award: Amanda Mack, national account director, DooH and point-of-care media, Innovare Media.

Unsung Hero Award: Gabby Stoller, chief revenue officer, Big Happy.

Vanguard Award: Alice Gogh, chief growth officer, Captivate.

The recipients were selected by a panel of industry leaders based on their achievements in leadership, innovation, collaboration and contributions to the DooH sector.

Supporting Women in DooH

The awards are part of WE.DOOH, DPAA’s women’s empowerment initiative, established in 2018 to support professional development and leadership opportunities across the industry.

The program provides mentorship, executive training, networking events and educational resources designed to help women advance their careers in digital media.

Since its launch, DPAA has expanded the initiative’s international reach, supporting women working across media, technology, sales, operations and executive leadership.

The 2026 awards form part of this year’s summit, held under the theme Real Connections.