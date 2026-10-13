International Distribution: One Equity Partners Acquires Nexora

One Equity Partners, owner of integrator Kinly, has now also acquired the Nexora distribution group, which includes Almo and Comm-Tec, among others.

One Equity Partners (OEP), has acquired ProAV distribution group Nexora, whose brands include Almo Pro AV and Comm-Tec.

The sale marks the end of Nexora’s time under DCC, which has been refocusing on its energy business. DCC had already signaled its intention to divest the technology division when it rebranded DCC Technology as Nexora last year.

According to the company, management will remain unchanged. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Nexora,” said CEO Clive Fitzharris. “With One Equity Partners, we have gained a partner that shares our vision and commitment to driving the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Formerly part of J.P. Morgan, OEP specializes in technology and B2B investments in North America and Western Europe, aligning closely with Nexora’s core markets. Nexora has indicated it will continue to pursue growth through acquisitions.

The acquisition is notable because OEP also owns Kinly, the global IT and ProAV integrator created through the merger of Yorktel and Kinly. Whether the shared ownership of a major distributor and integrator will create operational synergies or lead to further consolidation remains to be seen.