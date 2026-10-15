Qompose: Navori Launches AI-First Unified CMS Platform

Digital signage software specialist Navori is launching Qompose, a new unified CMS platform designed to combine content management, automation, AI, data integration and advertising monetization within a single environment.

The new platform represents the next step in Navori’s software strategy and brings together the expertise and technologies developed through its established Navori QL and Signagelive platforms. Developed by the combined engineering teams of both products, Qompose is positioned as a next-generation digital signage solution for increasingly complex and connected digital signage networks.

Previewed earlier this year at ISE Barcelona and Infocomm Las Vegas, Qompose attracted significant industry attention, winning Best in Show awards at both events. The platform is now commercially available.

Beyond content management

With Qompose, Navori is moving beyond the traditional concept of a digital signage CMS. The platform is designed to serve as a central operating layer for screen networks, enabling organizations to connect data sources, automate experiences, manage advertising inventory, leverage AI capabilities and measure business outcomes from a single interface.

“Qompose is more than a CMS. Managing content is only the starting point,” said Jeffrey Weitzman, CEO of Navori Labs. “Businesses expect more from their screen networks. They want simpler operations, greater automation, better integration with their systems, and measurable business results.”

The launch reflects a broader industry trend. As digital signage deployments mature, customers increasingly expect their platforms to integrate with enterprise applications, cloud services, operational data streams and marketing technologies rather than functioning as standalone content management tools.

Jeff Weitzman / CEO Navori (Image: invidis)

AI at the core

One of the most notable aspects of Qompose is its AI-first architecture. Rather than treating artificial intelligence as an add-on feature, Navori has designed the platform to work alongside AI tools and agents already deployed within organizations.

Users can interact with the platform using natural language, while AI-powered reporting capabilities promise to simplify system administration and performance analysis across large-scale screen networks.

The AI-centric approach mirrors a growing movement across enterprise software, where conversational interfaces, automation and intelligent workflows are increasingly becoming standard expectations.

Composable architecture

Navori describes Qompose as a “composable” platform built around APIs and modular services. According to Chief Product Officer Jason Cremins, this flexibility was a key design goal.

“Hearing from our global partner network and customers, there is a need for a platform that is truly composable and designed to work with the systems our users already work with,” said Cremins.

A growing library of pre-built connectors enables integration with third-party data sources and business applications. The objective is to allow organizations to leverage existing investments while building increasingly sophisticated digital experiences.

Jason Cremins CPO of Navori (Image: invidis)

Monetization meets signage

New to the Navori offering is the inclusion of a native ad server. Historically digital signage CMS platforms focused primarily on content delivery, next-gen CMS’ like Qompose combine traditional signage management with audience measurement and retail media advertising monetization.

The platform enables operators to manage mixed-use networks that support both operational messaging and commercial advertising. Advertising campaigns can be optimized against objectives such as budgets, airtime, impressions and audience reach.

Analytics and measurement

Another notable feature according to Navori is the integrated reporting and analytics, linking audience data with content playback information. This gives operators greater visibility into how content performs and supports a growing demand for measurable business outcomes.

As digital signage increasingly competes for marketing budgets, the ability to demonstrate audience engagement and campaign effectiveness is becoming an essential requirement rather than a premium feature.

Future platform strategy

Qompose joins rather than immediately replaces Navori’s existing software portfolio. The company confirmed that QL and Signagelive will continue to be supported, while migration pathways have been developed for customers seeking to transition to the new platform over time.

By combining content management, AI, data integration, retail media advertising technology and developer tools in a single environment, Navori wants to position Qompose as a foundation for the next generation of intelligent screen networks.

The launch also highlights how the role of the CMS is evolving. The digital signage industry is increasingly shifting from simple content distribution towards what invidis analysis describes as a broader screen operations platform, where content, devices, data, automation and monetization are managed through a unified software layer.