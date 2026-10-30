Digital Signage Software: SIA Interactive Brings Dex Suite to Novastar

The integration allows LED displays to run SIA's digital signage platform without an external media player, reducing hardware requirements and enabling remote management.

LED display operators using Novastar Taurus multimedia controllers can now manage content and perform remote maintenance through SIA Interactive’s Dex Suite platform, following an integration developed with technical support from Novastar.

The Barcelona-based digital signage software company has made its platform compatible with the Taurus TB series, including the TB1, TB1-4G, TB20 Plus, TB30, TB40, TB50 and TB60.

Instead of needing a separate media player, Dex Suite runs directly on the Taurus controller using Novastar’s standard firmware. The controller effectively becomes the digital signage player, reducing the amount of hardware needed for each LED installation.

Remote management capabilities

Through Dex Suite, operators can remotely reboot controllers, capture screenshots and update the application without visiting the installation site.

The integration also lets resellers and integrators offer LED display systems with content management and remote support through a single platform.

“With this integration, the Taurus controller becomes the Dex Suite player,” said Àlex Portella, Director at SIA Interactive Europe.

SIA is already working on a second development phase that will expand control over the LED displays themselves, including remote brightness adjustments.

Dex Suite is SIA Interactive’s digital signage ecosystem, incorporating DEX Manager for content management alongside applications for retail media, music, self-ordering and other digital experiences.

The company is expanding its reseller network across EMEA, where the integration offers another way to deploy and manage LED displays without dedicated external playback hardware.