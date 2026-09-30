Programmatic DooH: Viooh Adds 500 Tumedio Screens in Spain and Portugal

Viooh has partnered with outdoor advertising company Tumedio to make more than 500 digital screens across Spain and Portugal available for programmatic buying.

The network generates a reported 320 million monthly impressions and includes large-format displays, roadside billboards and screens at airports, fuel stations and parking garages.

Tumedio operates across more than 75 cities in the Iberian Peninsula, including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Seville, Alicante and Córdoba in Spain, as well as Lisbon and Porto in Portugal. Its inventory also includes screens at Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Expanding programmatic reach

The integration makes Tumedio’s inventory available to media buyers through Viooh’s supply-side platform, expanding Viooh’s programmatic DooH offering in the two countries.

“This partnership with Tumedio is an important addition to Viooh’s offering in Spain and Portugal, connecting media buyers with high-quality, flexible inventory in the growing European out-of-home market,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at Viooh.

Ignacio Carrascal, founder of Tumedio, said the integration gives the company’s network greater visibility among international media buyers seeking audiences in Spain and Portugal.

The partnership also lets advertisers use programmatic targeting and campaign optimization across Tumedio’s mix of environments.