E-Paper Chic: E Ink Brings Color-Changing Dresses to Paris Fashion Week

Japanese fashion house Anrealage has unveiled six dresses featuring up to 2,000 electronic paper elements each, replacing conventional fabric patterns with electronically controlled colors and designs.

Forget changing outfits. Anrealage wants the outfit to change on its own. Japanese fashion house Anrealage has teamed up with E Ink to create six color-changing dresses for its Spring/Summer 2027 collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week on September 29.

The collection, called Skin, incorporates E Ink Prism 3 technology into garments that can change colors and patterns without the wearer changing outfits. Each dress features approximately 1,000 to 2,000 individual electronic paper elements arranged in overlapping, scale-like patterns.

Unlike conventional LED displays, E Ink technology does not emit light. Instead, the electronic paper reflects ambient light and changes its appearance electronically, consuming power primarily when colors or patterns change.

The technology gives designers the ability to create multiple visual appearances from a single garment, turning clothing into a programmable surface.

From LEDs to E Ink

Anrealage, founded by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga, has previously experimented with integrating display technology into fashion.

In March 2025, invidis reported on the fashion house’s LED-covered garments, which transformed clothing into wearable digital displays.

The latest collaboration takes a different approach, using reflective electronic paper rather than illuminated pixels. The result is clothing that changes its appearance without producing its own light.

“Anrealage has a long history of combining craftsmanship, technology, and imagination in ways that challenge how we see everyday materials,” said Naoki Sumita, president of E Ink Japan.