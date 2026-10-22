Announcements: Electrosonic Joins Wavit As Corporate Sponsor

Global AV company will support Women in AV/IT's education, mentorship and professional development programs. Women account for more than 25% of Electrosonic's workforce.

Electrosonic has joined Women in AV/IT (Wavit) as a corporate sponsor, supporting the organization’s efforts to expand career opportunities for women in the audiovisual and IT industries.

The sponsorship will help fund Wavit’s education, mentorship, networking and professional development initiatives. The organization works with industry partners to increase women’s representation and create pathways into technical and leadership positions.

Electrosonic, which has operated in the AV industry for more than 60 years, designs, builds and supports audiovisual systems and experiences for commercial and entertainment environments worldwide.

Addressing the gender gap

According to Electrosonic, women represent more than 25% of its workforce, compared with 9% across the AV industry and 2% in technical roles. The company did not identify the source of the industry-wide figures in the announcement.

“We’re excited to join Wavit and support its mission to create greater opportunities for women across the AV/IT industry,” said Sean McChesney, senior vice president of Electrosonic. “At Electrosonic, we’ve made a deliberate commitment to building a more representative workforce.”

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, Wavit founder and board member and CEO of Bam Marketing & PR Agency, said corporate sponsorships provide both financial support and a commitment to improving opportunities for women.

“Electrosonic has an incredible history of innovation and leadership in our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Wavit community,” she said.

Wavit said corporate sponsorships help expand its programs and connect women with industry resources, professional networks and career development opportunities.