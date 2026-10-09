DPAA Summit: American Eagle And Expedia CMOs To Discuss Real-World Connections

October 13 event in New York will explore how brands combine digital marketing, AI and physical experiences to engage consumers.

American Eagle Outfitters and the Expedia Group will bring their perspectives on connecting digital engagement with physical experiences to the 14th annual DPAA Global Video Everywhere Summit, taking place October 13 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

The event’s theme, “Real Connections,” will focus on how brands can use digital technology, including AI, while maintaining meaningful interactions with consumers in physical environments.

The two companies will examine how digital discovery and marketing translate into activities such as shopping in stores and traveling to destinations.

Connecting screens and stores

American Eagle Outfitters CMO Craig Brommers will join Stagwell Vice Chairman David Sable for a session titled “Screens, Scrolls & Stores: The Return of Real-World Connection.”

The discussion will cover the retailer’s use of digital campaigns, Times Square advertising, content creators and mall activations to engage younger consumers.

Physical retail remains an important component of the customer journey. According to eMarketer figures cited by DPAA, 82.6% of U.S. retail sales in 2026 are expected to take place in physical stores.

The session will examine how brands can convert digital attention into store visits and other real-world interactions.

AI and the travel experience

Expedia Group CMO Jochen Koedijk will address the role of AI in travel planning and booking during a session titled “Where AI Meets the Real World: Rethinking the Traveler Journey.”

The discussion will explore how travelers use AI to discover destinations and plan trips while still relying on established travel brands when making purchases.

According to Expedia Group research cited in the announcement, 68% of travelers prefer booking through a trusted travel brand rather than an AI chatbot or agent, even when AI booking options are available.

Koedijk will also examine how brands can connect with travelers throughout their journeys, including at transportation hubs and destinations.

The DPAA Global Video Everywhere Summit is expected to attract approximately 1,000 attendees from brands, agencies, media platforms and technology companies.

