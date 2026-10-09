Bstore Australia: Shoes, Screens and a Software Upgrade

Fusion Signage and Amped Digital bring screen tagging to Bstore Australia’s stores. The footwear retailer now plays out content individually or in groups.

Australian footwear retailer Bstore has been running its in-store displays on Fusion Signage software since 2022. A recent upgrade now gives each screen its own tags, which assign content and playlists.

Australian integrator Amped Digital handled the project and installed hardware and software in the stores. Fusion Signage sells its CMS through the end-to-end provider in several projects Down Under.

Upgrade to Pro

Bstore’s stores were already using the basic package of Fusion Signage’s software. Over time, however, more displays were added and new locations opened. Bstore then moved up to the Pro version.

Bstore now runs 21 Pro licenses of the Fusion Signage software across 11 stores in Western Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. With the upgrade, displays can be grouped or played out individually. Previously, every screen showed the same content.

Inside the Screens show brand content (Image: Fusion Signage)

“Content tagging has been one of the most valuable features for Bstore,” said Robynn Kelly, Marketing Specialist for Bstore Australia. “It has enabled us to make each screen or group of screens more unique, rather than relying on one message across the entire network.”

Campaigns in the Window, Brand Content Inside

Store windows typically show the current campaign or promotion. Inside the stores, content focuses on brands, new arrivals and product categories, often as video.

Fusion Signage has also introduced an expiry date for media. Once that date arrives, the software deletes the file from accounts and playlists.