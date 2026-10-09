DooH in Elevators: Vertical City Reaches 10,000 Elevator Screens

Canadian DooH company is expanding its North American advertising network through partnerships with elevator manufacturers.

Toronto-based Vertical City has reached 10,000 elevator screens across Canada and the United States, supported by a growth strategy that integrates digital advertising into elevator communication systems.

The company expects to become North America’s largest elevator screen network by early 2027, although it has not disclosed its current market share or the number of additional screens needed to reach that position.

Instead of relying exclusively on standalone advertising displays, Vertical City is partnering with elevator manufacturers to provide software for screens installed as part of elevator systems.

These displays serve multiple purposes, including emergency communication, floor information, building announcements and digital advertising. The approach allows Vertical City to expand its DooH inventory as manufacturers deploy connected elevator systems.

Building on existing Infrastructure

Vertical City’s partnerships include elevator manufacturer KONE and MAD Elevator, which supplies elevator fixtures and communication systems.

Changes in elevator safety requirements are also creating opportunities for connected displays. Modern systems increasingly incorporate video monitoring and visual communication capabilities to assist passengers during emergencies.

Vertical City’s software enables these screens to display operational information and building messages alongside advertising content.

“Once screens became part of the elevator itself, the model changed,” said Fouad El-Masri, CEO and co-founder of Vertical City. “Integration into that infrastructure changes the economics and the speed at which a media network can grow.”

For building operators, the integrated approach eliminates the need for a separate advertising device while providing an additional communication channel for tenants, residents and visitors.

Expanding multi-market advertising

The 10,000-screen milestone also expands the reach of Vertical Impression, the company’s media sales division, which connects advertisers and agencies with elevator audiences across Canada and the United States.

Vertical City works with Screenverse to market its elevator advertising inventory. The companies are positioning the network for multi-market and national campaigns, emphasizing repeated exposure in residential, commercial and other buildings.

Unlike conventional roadside OoH placements, elevator screens reach audiences during relatively short, recurring journeys within buildings.

Vertical City has not disclosed audience figures or the geographic distribution of its 10,000 screens.

The company plans to continue expanding through its relationships with elevator manufacturers, using connected displays that already serve operational and safety functions to build additional advertising inventory.