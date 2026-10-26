DooH Campaigns: Channel Outdoor And Outfront Join Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

The two US OoH companies are using thousands of digital billboards to promote the Million Mammograms Challenge during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Clear Channel Outdoor and Outfront Media have joined forces to support the Million Mammograms Challenge, a nationwide campaign encouraging women to schedule breast cancer screenings.

The initiative, now in its second year, runs throughout October on thousands of digital billboards across the United States. The campaign uses the reach of both companies’ digital out-of-home networks to promote early detection and encourage women to share their mammogram appointments.

Created by advertising technology executive Mindie Kaplan, the Million Mammograms Challenge aims to encourage one million mammograms while addressing the stigma surrounding breast cancer and screening.

The campaign features the message “Cancer Isn’t the Star of My Story,” accompanied by a photograph of Kaplan taken six months after she underwent a double mastectomy.

A Clear Channel Outdoor digital billboard in New York City features the Million Mammograms Challenge campaign and its “Cancer Isn’t the Star of My Story” message (Image: Clear Channel)

Kaplan initially shared the photograph on Instagram, where the response prompted her to encourage followers to post their mammogram dates. According to the campaign organizers, the initiative motivated women to schedule screenings they had previously delayed.

“Since the launch of the Million Mammograms Challenge, we have worked to reach millions of young women and advocate for them to take the next step in their health journeys by scheduling their mammogram dates,” said Kaplan.

Dan Levi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Clear Channel Outdoor, said the partnership demonstrates how OoH networks can support public health initiatives and encourage measurable action.

The campaign also benefits the Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, a nonprofit organization supporting cancer research and treatment initiatives.

Stacy Minero, chief marketing officer at Outfront Media, noted that the collaboration brings the campaign’s message to communities across the country through the companies’ combined advertising networks.

The digital billboard campaign continues through October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.