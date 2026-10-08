Distribution: Evexi Names Thorvin Electronics Exclusive Canadian Distributor

The agreement gives Canadian integrators access to Evexi’s cloud-native digital signage CMS through Thorvin Electronics, alongside hardware and interactive technologies already in the distributor’s portfolio.

Digital signage software provider Evexi has appointed Thorvin Electronics as its exclusive Canadian distributor, expanding the platform’s availability to AV integrators and resellers nationwide.

Founded in 1974, Thorvin is a Canadian value-added AV distributor serving communications dealers and technology partners. The addition of Evexi expands its digital signage software portfolio and complements existing relationships with BrightSign, Bluefin and Nexmosphere.

Evexi is a cloud-native digital signage CMS designed to manage content, devices and interactive experiences across different display and media player platforms.

The platform supports Samsung Tizen and LG webOS displays, certified Android devices, Windows and Linux, as well as Amino and BrightSign media players. It also integrates directly with Nexmosphere interactive sensors.

Hardware flexibility

The companies are positioning Evexi’s hardware flexibility as a key part of the Canadian offering, allowing integrators to select different display and playback technologies while managing deployments through one CMS.

“Evexi gives our partners greater freedom to select the right hardware for each deployment while managing content, devices and interactive experiences through a single platform,” said Jean-Marc Langevin, president of Thorvin Electronics.

Evexi also integrates with Square, enabling integrators to combine digital signage and payment functionality for QSR applications.