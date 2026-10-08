Korbyt Connect 2026: Korbyt Launches Customer And Partner Event At Dallas-Area HQ

Korbyt Connect 2026 will bring customers and partners to the digital signage software company’s renovated Addison headquarters for training, product roadmap sessions and a technology showcase.

Korbyt will hold its first Korbyt Connect customer and partner event Oct. 20 at the company’s newly renovated Dallas-area headquarters.

The event will combine product training, roadmap presentations and partner sessions, while also serving as a reopening of Korbyt’s headquarters. The renovated facility is designed as a working showcase for the company’s digital signage and space management technology.

“Korbyt Connect represents a new chapter in how we show up for our customers and partners,” said Andrew Robson, CEO of Korbyt. “Launching this event at our newly renovated Dallas-area headquarters gives our community direct access to our leadership team and our product roadmap, reflecting the investment we’re making in these relationships as we grow.”

Training and Roadmap

The program will include a product roadmap presentation led by Chief Product Officer Travis Kemp and Senior Director of Product Max Guerrero.

Korbyt will also offer a two-part Korbyt Academy Essentials training session, with participants eligible to earn AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) renewal units.

A State of the Industry fireside chat will feature Korbyt partners, while a vendor showcase will give attendees access to technology from companies within the Korbyt ecosystem.

Crestron is the event’s platinum sponsor, with Brightsign, Neat, Avocor and Sony Professional Display Solutions participating as gold sponsors. Systems integrators and other Korbyt technology partners will also take part.