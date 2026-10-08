M&A: TD Synnex to Acquire Bluestar

Global IT distributor TD Synnex plans to strengthen its position in point-of-sale, RFID and digital signage through an acquisition. The deal still requires regulatory approval.

IT distributor TD Synnex is acquiring U.S. specialty distributor Bluestar. The two companies have signed a definitive agreement. The deal still requires regulatory approval, and financial terms were not disclosed.

Bluestar is based in Hebron, Kentucky, and sells exclusively through the channel. Its portfolio ranges from point-of-sale systems and networking and security technology to robotics and digital signage. A key focus is automatic identification and data capture, such as barcode scanners and RFID tags. Besides North America, Bluestar also operates in Latin America and Europe.

Expanding the Signage Portfolio

TD Synnex plans to pair Bluestar’s specialized portfolio with its own global reach. Resellers and vendors are expected to gain access to a broader range of products. The companies say the Bluestar team’s expertise will be retained.

TD Synnex already offers its own kiosk systems under its Vision brand. Until the transaction closes, both companies will continue to operate independently.