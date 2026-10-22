Deep Dive for Retailers: The Big Retail Media Questions

In-store retail media is booming – yet there’s no ready-made rulebook for retailers looking to enter the business. Instead, there are multiple strategies for building and monetizing a network can follow multiple strategies.

Retail media is one of the most dynamic areas in today’s advertising industry – and at the same time one of the most difficult to clearly define. Few sectors are growing faster, and even fewer are as strategically complex. This is precisely where the challenge lies: retail media is not a neatly defined medium, but rather an evolving interplay of technology, data, and commercialization. Anyone engaging with it quickly encounters a series of fundamental questions.

Four of them stand out in particular:

DooH or not ? How do retail media and DooH advertising differ?

? How do retail media and DooH advertising differ? Rent or buy ? What options are available for building a network?

? What options are available for building a network? Open or closed network ? Who is allowed to advertise on the network?

? Who is allowed to advertise on the network? Sensors – yes or no? How much analytics is needed?

We answer these questions in a comprehensive retail media article in our invidis Yearbook 2026. Antonia Hamberger (now with Bluefin) explores the different models for building a retail media network. Download the “NextGen Signage” yearbook here (article on page 136).