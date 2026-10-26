Audio-Video Integration: K-Array and Hallcube Announce Collaboration

Italian loudspeaker manufacturer K-Array has teamed up with German LED display specialist Hallcube to deliver combined audio and video solutions for stadiums and other event spaces.

K-Array, an Italian manufacturer of professional loudspeakers, and Hallcube, a German producer of LED displays, will combine their respective specialties to deliver integrated audiovisual solutions for arenas, stadiums and other event venues.

The two companies will work side by side on projects and share leads, with the purpose of providing venue operators with coordinated audio and video solutions. K-Array’s speaker systems will be installed alongside Hallcube’s LED displays, video cubes and scoreboards.

Hallcube already has considerable experience developing and installing in-venue screens for maximum fan engagement and advertising visibility. This partnership, developed in collaboration with K-Array’s German distribution partner Medialantic, opens a direct route for the speaker specialists to enter this space, where audio and video are increasingly specified together.

Turning stadiums into “impact venues”

Hallcube and K-Array made their first joint appearance at the EPS Arena Summit at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in September. There, Hallcube explained that the collaboration formed part of its vision for digitizing stadiums, turning them into what it calls “impact venues” with boosted audio and video to help lift the atmosphere, engage sponsors and create a more immersive experience for fans. More details were revealed about the partnership at Leat Con in Hamburg, Germany in October.

“Stadiums and arenas are one of the most exciting environments for our technology because they demand power and intelligibility across huge spaces without compromising the architecture or the view of the action,” says Francesco Maffei, Global Sales Manager at K-Array. “Working with a display specialist like Hallcube and having Medialantic’s support on the ground in Germany means we can be part of the conversation from the start of the project so that sound and vision are designed to work together for every fan in the stands.”

Robert Block, CEO of Hallcube, says: “Our mission at Hallcube is to digitize event spaces and turn them into impact venues where outstanding audio and video come together to create an experience that people remember. Great pictures are only half the story. Working with K-Array and Medialantic means we can offer venue operators sound that matches the scale and quality of our displays.”