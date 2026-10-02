Control Rooms: Telefónica Adds 23-Square-Meter LED Wall To Monitoring Hub

Telefónica has installed a nearly 23 square meters fine-pitch Alfalite LED wall at its Madrid operations center to monitor broadcast feeds and support production control for its new TSA Mediahub platform.

Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA) has supplied and commissioned an Alfalite LED wall for a new broadcast monitoring room at the telecommunications group’s National Supervision and Operations Center in Madrid.

The room supports TSA Mediahub, Telefónica’s platform for audiovisual content production, management, processing, storage and distribution.

Measuring 11.4 meters (37.4 feet) wide and 2 meters (6.6 feet) high, the UHD Finepix 1.2 Matix AlfaCOB display provides almost 23 m² (248 square feet) of viewing space. Operators use the wall for production control and to monitor broadcast feeds managed by TSA.

The large, bezel-free canvas allows operators to display multiple feeds simultaneously and arrange sources within a single field of view.

The LED wall connects to servers that deliver feeds using NDI video-over-IP technology. Operators can centrally distribute sources and change layouts to meet the needs of different operations.

Fine-pitch LED for monitoring

Alfalite designed and manufactured the UHD Finepix display in Spain. It has a 1.2 mm pixel pitch, 7,680 Hz refresh rate and 175-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

The display uses Alfalite’s Matix AlfaCOB technology, which encapsulates the Chip-on-Board LED modules with optical layers that create a matte surface to reduce reflections and glare. The encapsulation also provides additional protection against impacts, liquids and chemicals.

The display also uses fanless convection cooling, reducing noise in a room where operators may spend extended periods monitoring content.

“In a broadcast monitoring room, a seamless image, readability and reliability are essential to the job,” says Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite.