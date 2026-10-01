Casinos: Render Impact Connects Casino LEDs With Synchronized Content

Render Impact has created custom content for a 50-foot overhead LED display and six LED-wrapped columns, turning the displays into a connected visual canvas across the casino floor.

The installation at Resorts World New York City combines a large-format ceiling display with six nearby LED columns. JCM Global supplied the digital display system, while Render Impact developed the content and visual environments shown across the screens.

Rather than treating each display as a separate surface, Render Impact designed sequences that move between the overhead screen and columns.

One sequence takes visitors through a stylized New York City journey, beginning underground in the subway before emerging into the city skyline. Other environments transform the space with underwater scenes, a tropical canopy, and a Chinese dragon moving across the displays.

A flying dragon and lantern-filled skyline span the ceiling and column displays, one of several visual environments Render Impact developed for Resorts World New York City. (Image: Render Impact)

The studio also created forced-perspective content to add depth to the overhead LED canvas, along with seasonal and ambient material that gives the casino different programming options throughout the year.

According to JCM Global, the six column displays use 1.8 mm LED technology, while the approximately 51-foot overhead display has a 1.9 mm pixel pitch.

Render Impact built a 3D model of the casino during production to previsualize the content in the space. That allowed the team to evaluate scale and sightlines and see how imagery would appear across the ceiling and columns before final delivery.

The approach also helped the studio coordinate content between displays viewed from different positions on the casino floor.

Render Impact has previously worked on content for casinos, sports venues, attractions and other large-format digital installations. The Resorts World project adds another example of LED content designed around the physical environment rather than a conventional rectangular screen.