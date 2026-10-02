Campaign Analytics: Clear Channel Brings OoH Data Into Cross-Media Measurement Tools

An expansion of its Radar platform connects outdoor campaign data with LiveRamp and TransUnion. Clear Channel says the integrations will help advertisers assess OoH alongside other channels in their media plans.

Clear Channel Outdoor has expanded its Radar data platform to feed out-of-home audience, exposure and campaign delivery data into measurement tools from LiveRamp and TransUnion. The aim is to make OoH’s contribution visible in the systems advertisers use to evaluate their wider media spending.

Clear Channel says it is the first OoH media company to integrate with LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence. Advertisers can use the platform to assess modeled outdoor ad exposure alongside connected TV, social media, digital video and audio. The platform also helps advertisers avoid counting the same person twice when a campaign reaches them through multiple channels.

Radar data will also feed two TransUnion tools. Granular campaign delivery data can be used in marketing mix modeling, which estimates how channels contribute to overall results while exposure data can be used in multi-touch attribution, which examines the touchpoints associated with a customer’s actions.

Making outdoor visible in the media mix

Clear Channel noted that OoH has often appeared in broader measurement models only as a spending figure or under an “offline” category. Providing exposure and delivery data gives those models more to work with when assessing outdoor campaigns.

“Marketers need to be able to see its contribution within the same measurement frameworks they use across the rest of their media plans,” said Dan Levi, Clear Channel Outdoor’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The announcement concerns measurement integrations, rather than a new way to buy Clear Channel inventory. It does not include results from campaigns measured using the expanded integrations.



