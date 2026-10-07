Business: IUF Expands Into North America With Pattison ID Partnership

The agreement gives UK-based IUF access to Pattison ID’s manufacturing and deployment network in Canada and the US, targeting stadium, arena and large-venue projects.

UK-based AV and digital integration company IUF has expanded its partnership with Pattison ID, gaining access to manufacturing and deployment capabilities across North America.

Under the agreement, IUF can use Pattison ID’s six manufacturing facilities in Canada and the US, as well as its installation resources, to deliver large-scale digital projects across the region.

The companies are targeting stadiums, arenas, conference centers and other large venues, with projects potentially spanning LED displays, digital signage, IPTV, menu boards and digital fan experiences.

Digital displays at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, one of Pattison ID’s North American venue projects (Image: Pattison)

IUF CEO Josh Bunce said the partnership combines IUF’s experience in digital venue projects with Pattison ID’s North American manufacturing and implementation capabilities.

“Together, we’re able to offer stadiums, arenas and venues a seamless journey from strategy and design through to delivery and long-term performance, all through a single partner,” Bunce said.

Pattison ID specializes in branded physical environments and has a global workforce of nearly 1,000. President Marco Calabretta-Duval said IUF adds digital, creative, technology and software capabilities to Pattison ID’s existing offering.

For IUF, the agreement provides a local delivery structure as it looks to expand beyond its European base. The company has recently completed projects at the O2 Arena Belfast, First Direct Arena in Leeds and AO Arena Manchester.

It has also worked with organizations including the NBA, England and Wales Cricket Board and Manchester City FC.