Programmatic Audience Data: Vistar Adds T-Mobile Audience Data to DooH Platform

Vistar Media has integrated T-Mobile first-party carrier data into its demand-side platform, giving advertisers access to thousands of audience segments for DooH campaigns. The data is available exclusively through Vistar’s DSP.

Vistar Media has added audience segments based on T-Mobile’s first-party carrier data to its demand-side platform, expanding the targeting options available to advertisers buying DooH media.

Vistar, which is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, says advertisers can now access thousands of audience segments derived from consented mobile data exclusively through the Vistar DSP.

The segments use signals including app ownership and engagement along with location data to identify audience interests, behaviors, and movement patterns.

Instead of targeting individual consumers, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions uses the carrier data to identify areas where certain audiences are more likely to be at different times of the day.

Vistar then matches those scores with available OoH inventory, allowing advertisers to activate campaigns on screens more likely to reach the selected audience.

Carrier data moves into DooH

The integration gives Vistar another first-party data source as advertisers look for alternatives to traditional digital advertising identifiers.

“Mobile usage patterns offer some of the clearest signals into where and how audiences engage with the world around them,” said Lucy Markowitz, general manager of Vistar Media Americas Marketplace.

According to Vistar, the carrier-based data provides a larger and more representative audience pool while maintaining an aggregated, privacy-focused approach.

T-Mobile acquired Vistar Media for approximately US$600 million in 2025 and subsequently made the company part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions.