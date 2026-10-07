BBC Campaign: Deep-Sea Takeover Floods Piccadilly Lights

BBC Studios marked the world premiere of Blue Planet III with a DooH campaign on Piccadilly Lights. Breaching whales and bizarre deep-sea creatures filled the screen.

BBC Studios took over London’s Piccadilly Lights for the world premiere of the nature documentary Blue Planet III. The landmark screen, marketed by Ocean Outdoor, showed scenes from the third season of the series.

The campaign made full use of the canvas. Across more than 780 square meters (about 8,400 square feet) of LED, whales swam across the display and breached in front of the New York skyline.

Impressions of the DooH activation (Images: BBC Studios)

Oversized deep-sea creatures loomed over onlookers, and sea lions chased their prey.

Sea Life Escapes the Frame

In some sequences, the BBC placed a frame around the content to create a 3D effect. Marine life appeared to swim past the edges of Piccadilly Lights, and water seemed to spill over the frame.

A video of the campaign is available here.

“Tonight’s premiere at Piccadilly Lights celebrates the power of world-class British creativity to stop people in their tracks, spark collective awe, and connect audiences across generations — and across the globe,” said Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content.

“Tonight’s premiere at Piccadilly Lights celebrates the power of world-class British creativity to stop people in their tracks, spark collective awe, and connect audiences across generations — and across the globe,” said Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content.

Hans Zimmer Sets the Tone

The six-part series is produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and returns 25 years after the original. Hans Zimmer composed the score together with Bleeding Fingers Music.

Blue Planet III, narrated once again by David Attenborough and scored by Hans Zimmer, returns to BBC One this fall. (Image: BBC Studios)

David Attenborough, who turns 100 this year, once again narrates. Blue Planet III premieres this fall on BBC One and BBC America.

The Piccadilly Lights takeover kicks off a broader campaign around the series. A live concert tour across the UK and Europe follows in 2027.