Mobile OoH: Seedtag Sends Robots Through Manhattan In Ad Campaign

The advertising technology company used trucks carrying humanoid robots during Advertising Week New York to highlight the importance of treating audiences as people rather than data points.

Seedtag took an unusual approach to promoting its advertising philosophy during Advertising Week New York, sending trucks carrying humanoid robots through Manhattan.

The vehicles circulated near event venues on Oct. 6, displaying groups of robots staring at advertising screens. The activation carried the message: “Your audience is human. Don’t treat them like robots.”

The campaign was designed to draw attention to what Seedtag sees as a problem with AI-driven advertising: treating consumers as targets defined by algorithms rather than individuals with interests and emotions.

A humanoid robot takes to the streets of Manhattan as part of Seedtag’s Advertising Week campaign highlighting the human side of AI-driven advertising (Image: Seedtag)

Seedtag specializes in what it calls neuro-contextual advertising, using AI to analyze the content audiences consume and identify signals of interest, intent and emotion. The company argues that this approach allows advertisers to deliver more relevant messages without relying on intrusive personal data collection.

The activation is another example of brands using mobile advertising vehicles to attract attention on Manhattan’s streets.

In July, eyewear company Blacksheep deployed 25 LED trucks outside Google’s Manhattan offices to protest advertising charges following a technical issue affecting its website.

While the two campaigns had different objectives, both used coordinated mobile advertising activations to deliver messages beyond conventional billboard placements.