Integrators: Diversified Consolidates New Jersey Operations

The AV integrator will bring four existing New Jersey locations together under one roof with the more than 100,000-square-foot facility expected to become fully operational by the end of October.

Diversified is consolidating four New Jersey locations into a new facility in Newark as the global AV integrator expands its operational capacity.

The building spans more than 100,000 square feet (around 9,300 square meters) and will combine warehouse and office space with systems fabrication and testing facilities. It will also include 3D printing capabilities, studio space and areas where clients can experience Diversified’s technology.

Bringing these functions together is intended to create a more integrated environment for employees and project delivery. Diversified currently provides audiovisual, broadcast and digital experience integration services to customers worldwide.

“This Newark facility gives us an opportunity to rethink how our teams work together and how we support our clients,” said Diversified CEO Paul Lidsky. “By creating an environment purpose-built for collaboration, innovation and technical excellence, we’re giving our people the tools and resources they need to do their best work and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

