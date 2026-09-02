Wizard Of Oz Adds Effects: Real Winged Monkeys in The Sphere

The Las Vegas venue is expanding the multisensory elements accompanying its immersive adaptation of the 1939 Wizard of Oz film. The additions will debut Sept. 25.

Sphere Entertainment is adding animatronic winged monkeys, themed scents, scented apples, “Glinda Glitter” and pyrotechnic effects to The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.

The immersive film is shown across Sphere’s 160,000-square-foot interior LED display, which measures 240 feet across.

Sphere previously said Google Cloud and Google Deepmind used Gemini, Veo 2 and Imagen 3 to enhance the film’s resolution, extend backgrounds and recreate characters beyond the original 4:3 frame. The production had processed 1.2 petabytes of data as of April 2025.

“The upcoming enhancements to The Wizard of Oz at Sphere take some of the most memorable moments from the experience to the next level to immerse and transport audiences deeper into the world of Oz,” said Jennifer Koester, president and chief operating officer of Sphere.

The production was developed by Sphere Studios in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google and Magnopus. Sphere said in June that the experience had sold over three million tickets and generated more than US$400 million in ticket sales.

Tickets are now available for performances through the beginning of 2027.