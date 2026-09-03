Hospitality Technology: LG And Marriott Pilot Cloud TV Platform At 40 Hotels

The jointly developed platform combines in-room entertainment with centralized device management, supporting over 40 streaming apps, 250 channels and personalized advertising.

LG Electronics and Marriott International are rolling out a cloud-based guest room entertainment and technology platform at 40 hotels in the United States and Canada.

The pilot is the first phase of a long-term collaboration between the companies. If successful, the platform could be expanded to participating Marriott properties and brands globally.

Built around LG smart hotel TVs, set-top boxes and cloud technology, the system combines entertainment, hotel information and room functions through the guest room display. It is designed to make the television part of a connected hotel room rather than a standalone device.

Centralized device management

The platform gives Marriott teams a centralized environment for monitoring the health, performance and status of televisions. Devices can be monitored by individual room, property, hotel brand or group of hotels.

The cloud-based approach is intended to help hotel teams identify problems and update content and applications more quickly. It also reduces reliance on traditional on-premises video distribution infrastructure.

“A prime goal is to make the TV part of a connected guest room experience rather than a standalone device,” says John Won, senior vice president and head of LG’s US commercial display solutions business. “This new guest room technology platform helps turn the displays into a more unified experience for travelers, providing entertainment, hotel content, and room functions with a seamless, easy-to-use system.”

LG is providing cloud platform development, connected-device management and technical support while Marriott is contributing its hospitality operations, guest experience and enterprise technology expertise.

Streaming and advertising

It will also support personalized advertising through LG Channels and client-side ad insertion, giving Marriott and participating properties the ability to deliver targeted commercial content through guest room televisions.

“Our collaboration with LG reflects Marriott’s commitment to building technology that elevates the guest experience across our portfolio,” says Drew Pinto, executive vice president and chief revenue and technology officer at Marriott International.