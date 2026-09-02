Infocomm Edge Forum In Dubai: Avixa Details Invite-Only Event

The one-day session in the UAE will bring senior end users, consultants and integrators together to explore complete AV systems across three connected environments.

Avixa will hold an invitation-only executive forum in Dubai on Nov. 3, which will bring together the people who commission, design and deliver connected environments across the Gulf region. It will precede the full Infocomm Edge event scheduled for October 2027.

Infocomm Edge Collective takes place at Address Sky View and targets end users, consultants, technology integrators and other industry decision-makers. Applications to attend are now open.

The event replaces the Edge Preview that Avixa announced in April after moving the full Infocomm Edge event from October 2026 to October 2027 amid uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Complete systems instead of individual products

Avixa said an in-region end user council evaluated proposals submitted by design and integration companies. The selected concept will form a single activation through which attendees can explore complete systems operating across several connected environments.

It will cover command and control, operational collaboration and engagement, and learning. The demonstrations will cover situational awareness, decision-making, communications among distributed teams, and the use of immersive environments for learning and participation.

“Infocomm Edge Collective will be the first event in Avixa’s long history to have been co-created with the end-user and decision-maker community,” said Avixa CEO David Labuskes.

The program will also include an executive networking lunch, keynotes, case studies and roundtable discussions.

The full Infocomm Edge event is scheduled for Oct. 27-28, 2027, at Festival Arena in Dubai. The two-day event will feature experiential installations designed, built and operated by integration companies in the region.