US Market Launch: LG Pairs Magnit Gen 2 Micro LED With NovaStar Control

LG Electronics USA has introduced the Magnit Gen 2 Micro LED Lmpd, a new large-format display designed for commercial and high-end residential installations.

The Lmpd combines LG’s Micro LED technology with NovaStar’s Coex 5G control system. It will make its first public appearance in the US on Sept. 15 at Starpower’s flagship showroom in Dallas.

NovaStar’s Visual Management Platform brings screen configuration, real-time monitoring, diagnostics, color processing and system management into a single interface, which LG says will help integrators configure and operate Micro LED installations more efficiently.

“By combining LG Micro LED display technology with NovaStar’s processing platform, the Lmpd display gives integrators a more confident way to configure, monitor and manage Micro LED systems,” said Michael Kosla, B2B senior vice president at LG Electronics USA.

Longer signal distances

One notable technical change is the distance signals can travel between the display and its controller. Using a fiber-optic connection, the system supports signal transmission distances of up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), compared with approximately 328 feet (100 meters) previously.

The higher-bandwidth architecture also reduces cabling requirements, giving integrators more freedom when positioning control equipment in auditoriums, control rooms and other large or complex environments.

LG’s Fine Line Aligned Tile technology aligns the display modules during production to reduce visible seams, surface gaps and differences in black levels. The Lmpd provides horizontal and vertical viewing angles of 160 degrees.

The display also uses five-stage grayscale calibration to maintain color consistency at low brightness levels and reduce color shifts and visual noise. Other features include full black coating, surface treatment, and selected LED chips with narrow wavelength ranges.

The Magnit Gen 2 supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma content. LG says its chip-transfer and color-processing technologies are intended to produce deeper blacks and consistent color across the screen.