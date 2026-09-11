Mobile DooH: E-Bike Fleet Gets Screen Rollout in Dubai

With Flyby as technology partner, Smiles turns its Dubai delivery fleet into a mobile advertising platform. Campaigns can be targeted by location and time of day.

Smiles, the e & UAE’s lifestyle and rewards app, is fitting its Dubai e-bike fleet with connected advertising boxes. The technology comes from Flyby, an adtech company that turns delivery fleets into mobile DooH space.

The Smart Delivery Boxes are IoT-connected digital screens that display ads based on each e-bike’s location. For Smiles, the boxes also provide real-time tracking of its delivery fleet.

More UAE Rollouts Planned

The rollout begins in Dubai, with other emirates to follow. It marks Smiles’ first move into embedded advertising technology on its own fleet.

Tomaso Rodriguez, Chairman of Flyby, Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby, Anand Venkatasamy, VP of Customer Base Management & Partnerships at e& UAE, and Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Chief Consumer Officer at e& UAE. (Image: e& UAE)

Campaigns can be geofenced and scheduled by time of day. According to Flyby, they go live within 24 hours. A fixed format takes four to six weeks, by comparison. Advertisers receive real-time data on runs, impressions and locations.

“We built Flyby to bring value into that ecosystem with a new business model: moving digital boxes,” said Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby. She said the goal is thousands of boxes on the road within 24 months. The partnership with Smiles marks a major step in that direction, she said.