US Advertising Market: OoH Revenue Tops US$3 Billion For The First Time

Technology and AI companies helped drive strong growth in the second quarter, while digital OoH revenue climbed 18.5 percent year over year.

US out-of-home advertising revenue rose 10.7 percent year over year to US$3.16 billion in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). It was the first time the market generated more than $3 billion in a single quarter.

The strong performance lifted revenue growth for the first half of 2026 to 9.2 percent. Seventy-three percent of the 100 largest OoH advertisers increased their spending compared with the same quarter last year.

Technology spending surges

Technology and AI companies were among the biggest contributors to the quarter. Spending from the computers, software and internet category jumped 149.8 percent year over year, while technology and direct-to-consumer companies represented 30 percent of the top 100 OoH advertisers.

Apple, T-Mobile, Verizon, Genspark, Uber, OpenAI, Amazon and Doordash were among the technology-oriented brands appearing in the top 25. Genspark and OpenAI were also included in a group of advertisers that more than doubled their OoH spending during the quarter.

Financial advertising increased 22.7%, followed by media and advertising at 12.6% and local services and amusements at 10.5%. Johnson & Johnson more than doubled its investment and ranked seventh among all OoH advertisers.

Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan remained the largest advertiser, ahead of Coca-Cola, Apple, T-Mobile and McDonald’s. Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Progressive, Universal Pictures and Dunkin’ completed the top 10.

Major events provided another boost. Fifa spent over $3 million on OoH advertising around the World Cup, while Live Nation increased its spending by 10% to more than $2.3 million.