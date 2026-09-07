AI Wayfinding: Logan Airport Pilots Life-Size AI Concierge For Passenger Wayfinding

The Amelia avatar provides conversational directions, TSA wait times and assistance in multiple languages through a self-contained Proto display.

Boston Logan International Airport, which handled 43.2 million passengers in 2025, has introduced a life-size AI concierge designed to help travelers navigate the airport and ease their stress before a flight.

Named Amelia, the hyper-realistic avatar provides conversational assistance and step-by-step directions to gates, restaurants, shops, lounges and baggage claim. The Massachusetts Port Authority developed the pilot in partnership with Proto Hologram and Holomedia AI.

The companies describe Boston Logan as the largest airport to introduce the service.

Directions and live airport information

Amelia combines Holomedia AI’s conversational technology with Proto’s human-scale display platform. Passengers can ask the avatar questions and receive directions accompanied by live mapping. The system also provides real-time Transportation Security Administration wait times, helping travelers plan how they spend their time in the terminal.

The concierge can communicate in as many as 40 languages, with English, Spanish and French included in the Boston pilot. It can also connect passengers with a live customer service representative when additional help is required.

Accessibility features include high-contrast displays, closed captioning, wheelchair-accessible positioning and mapping designed to comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

The self-contained unit incorporates a touchscreen and does not require external hardware. In addition to assisting passengers around the clock, Amelia is intended to supplement airport staff during busy periods and allow employees to concentrate on more complex customer service needs.

“It takes bold vision to implement emerging technologies like holograms and AI avatars, innovations that still feel like science fiction to most people,” said David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram. “Massport understands that the technology is ready now, and that it can create a smoother and more pleasant experience at Boston Logan while also supporting the human staff.”