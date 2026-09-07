Market Data: UK OoH Revenue Reaches Record £402.6 Million In Second Quarter

World Cup campaigns lift first-half spending, with DooH growing faster than classic formats and accounting for 68% of quarterly revenue.

UK out-of-home advertising revenue increased 12.7 percent year over year to £402.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, according to figures compiled by PWC for industry trade body Outsmart.

The result was the UK industry’s highest second-quarter revenue on record and its second-highest quarterly total overall, behind the final quarter of 2025. Revenue stood at £357.3 million in the same period last year.

Digital out-of-home continued to lead the market, with revenue rising 14.6 percent year over year. Classic OoH also grew 8.8 percent.

DooH generated 68 percent of total revenue during the quarter, equivalent to approximately £274 million. Its share was one percentage point higher than its full-year share in both 2024 and 2025.