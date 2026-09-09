Opinion: Trust Is the New Hardware Specification

The latest connected TV research highlights a growing challenge for enterprises: not all screens are designed with trust and security in mind. As display networks become increasingly connected, cybersecurity, data privacy, and vendor trust are emerging as critical purchasing criteria alongside image quality and price. An opinion piece by Florian Rotberg.

For years, the digital signage industry has argued that professional displays and consumer TVs are fundamentally different products. The latest cybersecurity research into connected TV ecosystems is yet another reminder that this distinction matters more than ever.

Recent investigations into LG consumer TVs have once again highlighted the extensive use of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), a technology designed to identify viewed content and support highly targeted advertising models. For TV manufacturers, the connected TV advertising business has become an increasingly profitable revenue stream. The more data collected, the greater the monetization potential.

But content tracking may only be part of the story.

Even more concerning is the possibility of devices listening to conversations taking place around the screen. Tracking what is displayed is one thing. Potentially capturing what is being discussed nearby is an entirely different matter. Hidden, poorly disclosed, or little-understood always-on microphones have no place in professional environments. Regardless of what may be buried in lengthy terms and conditions, such practices raise serious concerns. Beyond the obvious privacy implications, unintended audio capture can expose confidential discussions, intellectual property, and commercially sensitive information.

B2B a different world

The issue is not the technology itself. Data collection in exchange for free or subsidized services is a legitimate business model and a cornerstone of today’s digital economy. The terms and conditions are typically disclosed, even if reading them requires the commitment of a long-haul flight. The real problem is that enterprise environments operate under fundamentally different expectations than living rooms.

Whether displaying corporate dashboards in meeting rooms, operational information in control centers, or promotional content at the point of sale, organizations expect display infrastructure to act as a trusted endpoint, not as a data collection platform.

This is precisely why ACR has never been a feature requirement in professional digital signage displays. Professional screens are designed to display content, not monetize viewer behavior. The latest findings therefore reinforce a message the industry has been making for years: consumer TVs have no place in enterprise-critical environments.

The argument extends far beyond digital signage. Meeting rooms, command centers, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, retail environments, and corporate communications networks all handle information that may be commercially sensitive, operationally critical, or subject to compliance requirements. In these environments, even the possibility of unintended data collection creates unacceptable risk.

Cybersecurity is key

Professional display manufacturers have responded by building products and ecosystems specifically designed for commercial deployment. Unlike consumer TVs, professional displays with integrated SoC platforms are not built around advertising monetization. For highly regulated environments, organizations can even deploy so-called “naked displays” with no embedded intelligence at all.

Of course, a display without intelligence still requires a media player to deliver content. But that merely shifts the security discussion to another endpoint. A “dumb” display ultimately needs a smart media player, and that player must be deployed, managed, monitored, and secured according to enterprise standards.

The encouraging news is that the digital signage industry is increasingly addressing these challenges with robust cybersecurity frameworks. Samsung, for example, has invested heavily in Knox, providing hardware-backed security and end-to-end protection across its Tizen ecosystem. Microsoft is pursuing a similar strategy through MDEP, combining enterprise management capabilities with a certified Android platform. Across the industry, cybersecurity certifications, encryption, device management, and secure software architectures are rapidly moving from optional features to baseline requirements.

The trust questions

This reflects a broader shift in customer priorities. Historically, display purchasing decisions were driven by screen size, brightness, resolution, and price. Today, procurement teams increasingly involve IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and risk-management stakeholders. The conversation is no longer limited to hardware specifications. It is about trust.

Can the manufacturer be trusted? Can the operating system be securely managed throughout its lifecycle? Will vulnerabilities be patched in a timely manner? Is the ecosystem transparent about data collection practices? These questions have become just as important as image quality, energy efficiency, or total cost of ownership.

The latest connected TV case serves as a powerful reminder that not all screens are created equal. Displays may have become a commodity, but security architectures certainly have not.

As digital signage networks continue to expand and connect ever deeper into enterprise infrastructures, trust is becoming one of the industry’s most valuable currencies. Choosing a screen is no longer simply a hardware decision. It is a cybersecurity decision.

And in an era where every endpoint matters, trust may well be the most important specification of all.