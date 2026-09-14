Fan Experiences: Splash Sports Bar Unifies LED, IPTV, And Sponsor Content

The multi-level venue at Thrive City combines a curved LED centerpiece, a wraparound ticker and nearly 100 displays, all managed through a single 22Miles platform.

San Francisco’s Splash Sports Bar is using a centralized content management system to coordinate live sports, venue messaging and advertising across an extensive display network at Thrive City.

Designed and integrated by AVI-SPL’s XTG team, the multi-level venue features an 840-square-foot curved LED wall, a ribbon display wrapping the upper perimeter and nearly 100 IPTV screens. Golf simulator bays add another digital component to the project.

Splash Sports Bar’s private Full Swing Golf simulator bays combine large-format projection with additional displays for custom messaging and sponsored content (Image: 22Miles)

All of these visual elements are managed through the 22Miles platform.

Multiple games, one LED wall

SNA Displays fabricated and installed the curved LED wall, which dominates Splash’s main floor. Multiple IPTV feeds can be shown across separate sections, allowing the venue to screen several games at once while running branded overlays and promotional content.

For private and corporate events, staff can reconfigure the wall for custom branding, personalized messages or event-specific visuals without changing hardware or manually switching inputs.

The SNA Displays ribbon operates as a separate content layer, carrying live scores, breaking news, statistics, standings, and sponsor graphics around the venue. Staff can adjust feeds and scrolling speeds or insert new messaging through the same centralized system.

Splash Sports Bar can divide its curved LED wall into multiple content zones for live broadcasts, event information and branded visuals (Image: 22Miles)

Nearly 100 displays throughout Splash run on 22Miles’ IPTV-capable CMS and Brightsign Series 5 media players with BrightsignOS. The venue typically shows between five and eight channels simultaneously.

The displays can be scheduled to switch automatically when a game begins. Content can also be distributed across the entire venue or limited to an individual zone, giving Splash flexibility when hosting private parties and sponsored activations.

Screens as advertising inventory

Splash has also incorporated Full Swing Golf simulator bays, which use projection to recreate golf courses at full scale. Surrounding displays can carry event branding, advertising or personalized content managed through 22Miles.

The integrated system allows Splash to treat its display network as sellable media inventory. Advertising can be scheduled by zone, time slot, event or audience and inserted between live broadcasts without staff having to manage each screen separately.

Since the cloud-based platform is hardware-agnostic, Splash can connect additional displays and venue zones as it expands. The single-system approach also allows staff to respond to changing game schedules or add last-minute sponsor content without manually reconfiguring individual areas.