Software & Security: Nsign Gains Spanish Cybersecurity Certification

Nsign has achieved certification under Spain’s National Security Framework, known by its Spanish acronym ENS, at the Medium category.

The framework establishes information security requirements for Spain’s public sector and private suppliers working within its scope. Government agencies and other public bodies may require digital signage companies to comply with ENS when providing services.

The certification covers the information systems supporting the consulting, development, sales, maintenance and support services associated with Nsign’s digital signage platform. It follows an external audit conducted by a certification body accredited by ENAC, Spain’s national accreditation organization.

ENS evaluates five areas of information security: availability, integrity, confidentiality, authenticity and traceability. Medium-level certification requires an external audit, along with ongoing reviews and periodic audits to maintain compliance.

Automating compliance records

Nsign said the certification process included documenting and independently demonstrating the security practices used in the design, deployment and operation of its SaaS platform.

The company also developed tools that automate asset inventories, map security controls to individual assets, generate compliance documentation and track performance indicators, which helps address the frequent changes to assets within a cloud-based software environment.

“In a SaaS environment, the asset inventory changes constantly,” said Mónica Fernández, managing director of Nsign. “By the time you finish updating a spreadsheet, it may already be out of date. We built tools that regenerate documentation as the platform evolves.”

The certified controls apply to systems supporting services used by both public- and private-sector customers. According to Nsign, the certification also provides commercial customers and partners with an independently assessed basis for evaluating the security of its digital signage services.



