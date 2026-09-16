Retail Media: One Tech Group Opens Cyreen’s Network to Programmatic

One Tech Group has integrated Cyreen’s German retail-media network with its Supply side platform SSP1, combining cross-retailer programmatic access with Cyreen’s exposure-to-purchase measurement technology.

The connection makes inventory on nearly 1,000 screens across German grocery and specialist drinks retailers available through a single supply-side platform. Agencies and advertisers can manage campaigns through demand-side platforms and deliver content down to individual-screen level.

Directly booked insertion-order campaigns can run through One Tech Group’s Adserver1, while fully programmatic transactions use SSP1. The RTG-Media network continues to be marketed exclusively by Laya Group.

“With the connection to One Tech Group’s platform, our in-store network can be booked automatically and at scale, across several retailers and through one access point,” Cyreen CEO and Co-Founder Ciril Hofmann said in the partnership announcement.

C.A.P. links exposure with purchases

Cyreen’s C.A.P., short for Connecting Ad Impressions with Purchase, uses RFID technology to record anonymously whether a shopper was exposed to advertising on a screen. It then matches that exposure with purchases recorded on the shopper’s checkout receipt.

The system compares exposed and non-exposed shoppers present in the same store during the same period. Cyreen says this allows advertisers to calculate campaign-associated incremental sales from store-level exposure data. Advertisers receive campaign reporting after completion.

Cyreen says it has tested the technology across 237 completed campaigns and about 30 million evaluated customer journeys. More than 100,000 shopping carts in Germany carry its RFID technology.

One Tech Group Managing Director Daniel Siegmund said the measurement approach is intended to show whether endemic advertising at the point of sale drives sales. The inventory is also available to non-endemic advertisers seeking audiences in retail environments.

Network extends earlier RTG rollout

The connected inventory includes the RTG-Media network formed by Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Georg Jos. Kaes, Globus and Netto. Progetränke locations and independent retailers add further specialist drinks and grocery inventory.

The integration follows the 2025 launch plan for RTG Media, which targeted more than 800 interactive screens by April 2026.

SSP1 already supports programmatic guaranteed deals, private auctions and open auctions across digital out-of-home and other media. One Tech Group says its wider platform connects more than 100,000 screens, separate from the nearly 1,000-screen Cyreen network.