From Watchfire: LED Network Promotes Concessions At Philadelphia Airport

Six indoor LED displays now carry retail promotions, event information and operational messages across two busy passenger connectors at Philadelphia International Airport.

Marketplace PHL has installed a network of Watchfire indoor LED displays to promote concessions and deliver real-time information at Philadelphia International Airport.

The project includes six high-resolution displays spanning approximately 258 linear feet (79 meters), across the airport’s B/C and D/E Connectors. City Sign Service installed the network in the heavily traveled areas, which link passengers with food courts, stores, airport programming, and other amenities.

Marketplace PHL develops and operates the airport’s concessions program which will use the displays to promote restaurants, shops and services, support special events and communicate operational information.

A curved Watchfire LED display highlights dining and retail options at Philadelphia International Airport (Image: Watchfire)

Centralized content management

Watchfire’s cloud-based Ignite OPX content management platform lets Marketplace PHL control displays across multiple locations through a centralized system so staff can schedule campaigns in advance or publish updates immediately when promotions, events or operational requirements a change.

“Our vision was to create communications that were as dynamic as the airport itself,” said Dana Krawchuk, marketing and guest experience manager for Marketplace PHL. “Now we can update messaging in minutes, highlight merchants across a much larger area, support airport events and keep information fresh, relevant and engaging for passengers.”

Passengers can move between Terminals A and F without leaving the airport’s secure area. Marketplace PHL said the network can therefore introduce travelers to dining and shopping options beyond those located near their departure gates.

MarketPlace PHL evaluated digital communication systems for nearly two years before selecting Watchfire. Its criteria included image quality, cybersecurity, content management, training, technical support and the ability to expand the network.

The company is now evaluating additional locations for Watchfire displays as part of a potential airport-wide communications network.