Software Collaboration: Q-Sys Expands Zoom Rooms Certifications

The latest certifications cover three parts of the Q-Sys collaboration portfolio, ranging from modular room deployment to AI-assisted camera framing. The additions target medium and large meeting spaces.

Q-Sys has expanded its portfolio of certified ProAV devices for Zoom Rooms with three additions: the Roomsuite Modular System, NC-90-G2 network camera and Visionsuite VSA-100 AI Accelerator.

Designed for medium to large collaboration spaces, the Roomsuite Modular System combines a processor, network switch, AV bridge and video switch with a tableside I/O expander. Its certification allows organizations to deploy it with other Zoom Rooms-certified equipment, including Q-Sys loudspeakers, tabletop microphones and cameras, as well as approved third-party ceiling microphones.

The system includes a browser-based configuration workflow and can connect with the Q-Sys Reflect cloud platform for remote monitoring and management. Administrators can use Reflect alongside Zoom Device Manager to oversee their meeting-room technology.

The NC-90-G2 is the latest Q-Sys NC Series network camera to receive Zoom Rooms certification. Its video capabilities include Active Speaker Framing and automatic framing, which adjust the camera view according to activity in the room.

The VSA-100 AI Accelerator adds processing for Q-Sys VisionSuite features such as AI-assisted room automation and autonomous camera framing with the device intended for spaces that require more advanced presenter tracking and camera control.