Retail Media: Visual Art Signs Global Framework Agreement With Circle K

The Vertiseit subsidiary currently supplies digital in-store technology to about 2,500 Circle K locations. The new agreement creates an opportunity to extend the concept across the retailer’s approximately 14,000 service stations worldwide.

Vertiseit subsidiary Visual Art has signed a global framework agreement covering digital in-store systems for Circle K service stations.

The agreement with Circle K Procurement and Brands Limited includes a software platform, concept development and communications. It will remain in effect until October 31, 2028.

Visual Art has worked with Circle K in the Nordic region for approximately ten years. The relationship has since expanded into other European markets and, more recently, North America.

The existing deployment covers around 2,500 of Circle K’s approximately 14,000 service stations. Although the framework agreement contains no volume guarantees, it provides a structure to introduce the concept across the retailer’s global network.

Part of Vertiseit’s expansion

“For us, the agreement is a recognition of our long-term strategic collaboration with Circle K,” said Pontus Meijer, CEO of Visual Art. “At the same time, it marks an important step in Visual Art’s development from being a European leader in QSR and convenience to becoming an established global player.”

Vertiseit acquired Visual Art in 2024, bringing together two of the Nordic region’s largest digital signage companies. Visual Art operates within the group, alongside digital signage software providers Dise and Grassfish.