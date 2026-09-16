Partnerships: Hive Adds Nexmosphere Sensor Support To Beeblade Players

The native integration allows physical actions, including approaching a display, lifting an object or pressing a button, to trigger and change digital content.

Hive Media Control, since May a part of Panasonic, has integrated Nexmosphere’s sensor platform with its Beeblade media players, expanding the options for building interactive experiences in museums, visitor attractions and other public installations.

Nexmosphere sensors can connect to the players over USB or Ethernet, with incoming data available within Hive’s Dataflow environment. The integration supports Nexmosphere interface boxes and most of its sensor portfolio.

That portfolio covers more than 25 types of sensors and controls, including presence and motion detection, RFID, touch and touchless buttons, object detection, Lift & Learn, weight sensing and Lidar. Nexmosphere says its platform can scale from a single sensor to installations using as many as 250.

The integration also allows Hive to send commands back to supported devices. LED lighting, for example, could change in response to a visitor’s movements or interaction with an exhibit.

Hive Media Control has added native support for Nexmosphere sensors across its Beeblade media player range. (Image: Hive Media Control)



From simple triggers to custom logic

A new data matching module lets integrators create rules that trigger content when a visitor enters a particular zone or presses a button. A separate Scripting module supports Javascript for projects requiring more customized interactions.

An exhibit could launch a video as someone approaches, display an interactive menu when a visitor stands in front of a screen or use RFID to recognize an object and call up related content.

“This integration is about giving our customers more ways to connect Hive with the world around it,” said Nigel Sadler, “chief pollinator” at Hive Media Control. “Whether it’s a visitor approaching an exhibit, picking up an object or pressing a button, that information can now flow straight into Hive and determine what happens next.”

The integration works across the Beeblade range and will be included in the latest Hive software release.

Hive will demonstrate the technology at IAAPA Expo Europe 2026, taking place at ExceL London from September 22 to 24.