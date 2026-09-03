Restaurant Digital Signage: Sides Updates Screen Campaigns In Under 15 Minutes

The Sidemen-founded restaurant chain is using Nowsignage to manage digital menus and promotions as it expands across the UK.

UK fast-food chain Sides is using the Nowsignage content management platform to update digital menus and promotional campaigns across its growing restaurant network.

Sides says it can roll out a campaign across all locations in under 15 minutes while keeping menu content consistent across the business and reducing uploading and updating content by as much as one hour per day.

The restaurant brand is using its screens for menu launches, limited-time offers and other promotions with content distributed across the entire network or targeted to individual restaurants.

Feeling adventurous? A digital display at Sides promotes its one-hour, all-you-can-eat Chicken Filler offer beside a self-service ordering kiosk. Image: Nowsignage)

Promotions lift sales

The targeted promotions displayed on its screens have contributed to an 18 percent increase in sales of featured menu items.

At the company’s restaurant in the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex, for example, digital signage promoted a staff discount offer on screens inside and outside the location. Redemptions increased by 60 percent during the first month of the digital campaign.

“The system makes it simple to manage content across our estate, whether we’re updating every store or targeting specific locations with different offers,” says Georgia Hobson, marketing executive at Sides.

Founded in 2021 by British Youtube collective the Sidemen, Sides is expanding its hot chicken restaurant business in the UK and other markets. The company announced plans earlier this year to open 15 locations during 2026, bringing its worldwide portfolio to 20 restaurants by the end of the year.