Research/Analysis: WOO Puts Global Programmatic DooH Spend At US$1.34 billion

The first WOO study to aggregate supply-side programmatic revenue across the global market found wide differences in adoption. Germany led the major markets by penetration, while the US generated the highest expenditure.

The global programmatic digital-out-of-home market reached US$1.339 billion in 2025, accounting for 7 percent of total global DooH advertising expenditure, according to a new study from the World Out of Home Organization (WOO).

The inaugural WOO Global pDooH Expenditure Study covers more than 40 markets across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. PricewaterhouseCoopers independently aggregated confidential market-level revenue data submitted by 12 supply-side platforms.

The Americas generated US$667 million in programmatic DooH expenditure, followed by EMEA at US$521 million and Asia-Pacific at US$151 million.

US leads by volume

The US was the world’s largest individual market at US$545.5 million, with programmatic accounting for 15.9 percent of the country’s DooH expenditure. Canada ranked fifth globally by volume, generating US$73.1 million at a 15 percent penetration rate.

However, the study found that market size and programmatic adoption do not necessarily move together. Germany recorded the highest penetration among major markets at 31.8 percent, followed by Belgium at 25.5 percent. France reached 16.7 percent.

Western Europe generated $346.7 million in programmatic expenditure, representing 21.3% of its DooH market.

Asia-Pacific had the lowest regional penetration at 1.7%. Australia and New Zealand accounted for $92.3 million, or 61% of programmatic DooH expenditure in the region.

WOO identified Eastern Asia as the largest untapped opportunity. Japan, South Korea and mainland China have a combined $7.3 billion DooH advertising market, but programmatic penetration stands at just 0.6%.

Private marketplaces dominate

Private marketplace transactions accounted for $1.014 billion, or 75.7%, of global programmatic DooH expenditure. This suggests most activity happens through invited auctions involving selected buyers and sellers rather than open exchanges.

OoH-specialist demand-side platforms handled 65.5% of worldwide expenditure, equivalent to $877 million.

“This study marks a genuine first for our industry — a credible, independently aggregated baseline for programmatic DooH at global scale,” said Charles Parry-Okeden, WOO vice-president and global lead for audience measurement and data. “For the first time, the global pDOOH market has a benchmark it can build from.”

The full report can be found here: WOOO.