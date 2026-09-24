Research/Analysis: Omdia Sees Strong TV Panel Demand Despite Weaker Smartphone Market

TV brands’ purchasing plans are supporting LCD panel production in the second half of 2026, according to Omdia. Smartphone display shipments face a tougher market as memory shortages and higher costs weigh on demand.

TV panel demand is holding up in the second half of 2026 even as smartphone display shipments struggle, according to a September market update from Omdia.

The research firm attributes the strength in LCD TV panels to aggressive purchasing plans by TV brands and original equipment manufacturers. It expects that demand will help panel makers maintain average capacity utilization of about 80% in the second half of the year.

The picture differs across display types. Omdia says OLED is gaining market share in IT products, including notebooks, tablets and desktop monitors, while memory shortages and higher prices are putting pressure on smartphone display shipments.

Strong orders do not necessarily mean firmer panel prices. Omdia says arrangements between panel makers and TV buyers are leading to additional discounts and price reductions ahead of year-end promotions.

The firm expects display industry revenue to decline in 2026 amid memory shortages and weaker consumer electronics demand. Total display area, however, continues to grow, helped by larger LCD televisions and OLED panels for IT devices. That distinction matters for manufacturers: shipping fewer or lower-value panels can still require substantial production capacity when average screen sizes rise.

The update comes from Omdia’s September display newsletter, which also summarizes separate research on automotive, notebook, refurbished-phone and AR displays. Those forecasts concern different markets and are best treated as separate stories.