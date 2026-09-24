DooH: Viooh Study Reports Store-Visit Gains From Arla’s DooH Campaigns

Arla Foods measured nine programmatic DooH campaigns in Norway during 2025. A new Viooh whitepaper reports higher store visitation in every campaign, though its findings rely on mobile-location attribution.

Nine programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns run by Arla Foods in Norway during 2025 each recorded increased store visitation, according to a new whitepaper released by Viooh.

The campaigns covered several Arla brands and objectives, from launching Starbucks Tripleshot to promoting Castello cheese during the Christmas shopping period. Across the portfolio, Viooh said the average time from a measured ad exposure to a first store visit was less than two days.

Spotzi and JCDecaux conducted foot traffic attribution studies using virtual boundaries around screens and stores. The researchers used anonymized mobile-location signals to identify devices exposed near a screen and later observed at a target store, generally within about five days. They compared visitation with a pre-campaign baseline.

Results varied considerably by campaign. A March-April Starbucks Tripleshot campaign recorded a 5% store-visit lift and an estimated 145,301 incremental visits; a June-July follow-up recorded a 41% lift. Castello’s Christmas campaign reached a 71% lift, while an April campaign was credited with 438,999 incremental visits.

Apetina recorded a 7% lift and an estimated 229,772 incremental visits in March, followed by a 29% lift in an autumn campaign. Arla Protein’s March campaign recorded a 23% lift and an estimated 297,745 incremental visits.

The figures are attribution estimates, rather than counts of purchases or proof that an individual screen exposure caused a store visit. Seasonal demand and other advertising may also have influenced the results; Arla paired its Apetina campaign with activity on Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

The whitepaper, The Proof is Physical, presents the campaigns as evidence that programmatic DooH can support measurable retail outcomes alongside brand awareness. It is available from VIOOH.